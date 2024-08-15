Every single player graduating from the U18 group this summer has successfully achieved their respective A-levels and BTEC qualifications, a testament to their commitment to balancing rigorous training schedules with academic responsibilities.

Collectively, the class of 2024 has amassed an impressive 42 Level 3 grades across a range of subjects, including seven A*-A grades. A-level subjects included Economics, Maths, Business Studies, Psychology, along with BTEC Level 3 Diplomas and Level 3 Certificates in Sport.

A particularly noteworthy achievement this year is the 100% success rate among all second-year Sporting Excellence Professional (SEP) apprentices, who each gained the top mark of Distinction. This accomplishment has set Crystal Palace apart, as no other Premier League club has beaten this level of excellence in 2024.

Among these outstanding scholars, one individual stands out for his extraordinary perseverance and academic prowess: last season’s U18 captain Zach Marsh. Despite having his season curtailed by a hamstring injury, Zach demonstrated remarkable resilience by excelling in his studies. He achieved an A in A-level Economics and double Distinction* in his BTEC Diploma, equivalent to A*A* at A-level.

His remarkable achievements were further recognized when he was named the CPFC Scholar of the Year at the Premier League conference in Leicester at the end of May this year. Zach has also been commended by the PFA (Professional Footballers Association) with a place on their BA (hons) Football and Business Management undergraduate degree programme at the PFA Business School.

Zach's success story is an inspiration, illustrating the remarkable potential within Crystal Palace’s ranks. His ability to excel academically despite setbacks on the field speaks volumes about his character and determination. As the club continues to nurture young talent, Zach’s achievements serve as a beacon of what can be accomplished through dedication and hard work.

The educational success of the U18 scholars is a collective triumph, reflecting the robust support system in place at Crystal Palace. Education staff, coaches, support staff and mentors have all played crucial roles in guiding these young athletes towards such commendable academic accomplishments. Their achievements underpin the club's commitment to developing well-rounded individuals prepared for success in all areas of life.

Congratulations to the U18 class of 2024 on their remarkable achievements. Your hard work and determination have set a new benchmark for future scholars, and you have made the Crystal Palace community immensely proud. As you move forward, these accomplishments will undoubtedly serve as a solid foundation for your future endeavours, both on and off the field.