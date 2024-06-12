The record two-year deal will see NET88 become a principal club partner, with its logo also featured on the official training wear.

In addition to the shirt branding, NET88, which provides online gaming services, will also receive visibility across Selhurst Park on matchdays and the website.

Barry Webber, Chief Commercial Officer of Crystal Palace, says: “We’re pleased to announce this principal partnership ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign as we build upon the excellent form of the men’s team at the end of last season, culminating in the selection of four players for the England Euros squad, more than any other Premier League club. Net88 is a global online gaming platform for sports and gaming fans alike, and we’re looking forward to working with them at this exciting time.”

A NET88 spokesperson said: "Everyone at Net88 is excited to work with Crystal Palace after a fantastic end to last season. We are delighted to join a club that is moving forward with their great young talent. We are proud to be the club’s front of shirt sponsor and aim to build a successful relationship with the team and their passionate fans."