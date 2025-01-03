The Senegal forward was in blistering form across seven matches for Palace in December, registering four goal involvements (three goals, one assist).

That tally comprised match-winning brace and assist to inflict in the 3-1 win away at Brighton & Hove Albion – Palace’s biggest win against their rivals since 2012 – and a fine curling effort in our subsequent game against Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

The summer signing has proven a constant livewire in Palace’s attack, completing six of the Eagles’ seven matches, and has duly been voted your NET88 Player of the Month for the first time.