Henry, who coaches France’s Under-21s and consequently their squad at their home Olympic Games this summer, has selected the Crystal Palace striker as one of three over-age players in his squad for the tournament this summer.

Mateta enjoyed his most prolific season to date in a Palace shirt in 2023/24, with 19 goals and 5 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles, including 9 strikes in his last 7.

Such form has played Mateta – along with fellow Palace forward Michael Olise – into contention for the Olympics squad, with both named in Henry’s provisional list for a training camp this month.

Speaking at a press conference, Henry – who himself scored 175 goals in 258 Premier League appearances – said of Mateta: “He’s an old-fashioned striker – you can play a little more direct. He can keep the ball.

“He’s a boring striker to play against! He doesn’t lose the ball much, and he goes at the last defender. He uses his physicality, he’s good with his head, and he scores.

“It’s important that a striker like that gives you another dimension. He was also voted Player of the Year at Crystal Palace. It seems to me that he’s not too bad!”

Image credit: Équipe de France