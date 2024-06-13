Richards started and played the full 90 minutes in Gregg Berhalter's backline as the United States played out a 1-1 draw with No. 5-ranked Brazil in their final pre-Copa América friendly. The Americans had a poor record against Brazil heading into the match, but delivered a heroic performance on home soil.

Rodrygo and Christian Pulisic traded first-half goals, while both teams' goalkeepers played crucial roles in the match. Matt Turner made 11 saves for the USMNT while Alisson finished with six for Brazil.

The 24-year-old Richards rarely put a foot wrong in the match, making two interceptions, three defensive recoveries, and completing 89% of his passes (40/45). He also made a key tackle on Rodrygo in the 53rd minute before the Real Madrid man raced towards goal on a breakaway.