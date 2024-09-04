The 20-year-old joined Palace in July 2023 from Tottenham Hotspur and made an instant impression as ‘Trialist B,’ scoring against Manchester United U21s on the opening day of last season.

He finished his first season in red and blue with 38 appearances in all competitions for the U21s, along with 11 goals and 14 assists. He also featured in the first-team matchday squad for the first time against Nottingham Forest at the end of March.

Mathurin also played a major role in securing the Premier League International Cup for the U21s, assisting Franco Umeh’s winning goal against PSV Eindhoven.

He now moves to National League side Hartlepool United, as they look to return to League Two at the second time of asking.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Roshaun well on his loan spell.