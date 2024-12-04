You know what we're referring to: that seemingly endless period of time when the ball hangs in the air – agonisingly – between a forward’s foot and the net, or the moment it drops – gloriously – between the posts.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s winner at Ipswich Town was a thing of beauty – but Palace have never been afraid of including a side of chips with their main order of goals, as these six delightful efforts show…

Don Rogers v Stoke City – February 1973

A deft chip, but a chip still we’d argue: Don Rogers’ 1973 Goal of the Season winner against Stoke City simply must be included in this list.

With Palace having led 2-0 at half-time through Derek Possee and Alan Whittle, only for Stoke to pull one back early in the second half, a moment of magic was required to restore the two-goal advantage.