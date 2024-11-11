In League One, Joe Whitworth continued his stand-out season, claiming another clean sheet as Exeter City beat Charlton Athletic at St James Park. The Palace Academy ‘keeper is proving one of the third tiers best goalkeepers, with eight shutouts already so far this season.

Tayo Adaramola played his part in a five-star Stockport County performance, as they blew Bolton Wanderers away at Edgeley Park – Adaramola came on for the final half an hour in a memorable 5-0 victory.

It wasn’t to be for Owen Goodman and Wimbledon in League Two, who slipped to a narrow defeat at the hands of Grimsby Town at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. Goodman has six clean sheets in his 12 league appearances for the Dons.

Jack Wells-Morrison was singled out for praise by Wealdstone manager Matt Taylor, after coming into the side and helping to them to a 2-0 win.

“Jack was excellent again,” said Taylor. “He was brilliant. He covered some ground. What he also did was the other side of the game exceptionally well. You can see his quality.”