It was the biggest of Sundays in the Championship as Sheffield United took on Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City Derby, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was in the thick of the action, starting on the wing as Chris Wilder’s side emerged victorious.
It was Rak-Sakyi’s 13th Championship appearance of the season, with the Blades moving back into the automatic promotion places as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
Meanwhile, Malcolm Ebiowei was an unused substitute as Oxford United lost to Watford on Friday night, while David Ozoh is continuing his progress towards full fitness with Derby County.