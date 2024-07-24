The Palace forward earned his place in France's Olympics squad following a spectacular end to the 2023/24 season, scoring nine times in six games, including the Eagles' first-ever home Premier League hat-trick: a final-day treble against Aston Villa.

While the football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics is an Under-23s competition, Mateta qualifies as one of three overage players in France's squad.

He had – prior to two warm-up games earlier this month – previously won 11 caps at Under-21s level, scoring three times. Before being named in France's provisional squad, the striker last represented his country in June 2019.

Having started and scored twice against Paraguay earlier this month, and started against Japan, Mateta will be hoping to help France get off to a strong start in the competition in earnest.

France begin by taking on the United States at the Stade de Marseille tonight, kicking off at 20:00 BST.

Coached by French football legend Thierry Henry, Les Bleus are in Group A alongside the USA, Guinea and New Zealand, with the top two teams from each pool qualifying for the quarter-finals.

What else should I know?

The tournament is being held between Wednesday 24th July and Saturday 10th August in seven host venues across France, including main host city Paris; Bordeaux; Marseille and Nice.

Brazil are the two-time defending men’s champions, but failed to qualify on this occasion, with France having previously won gold in the United States in 1984 and silver in the very first summer tournament, which they hosted in 1900.

With Paris this year’s host city, Les Bleus will be among the favourites to win gold at the competition.