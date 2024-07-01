High school prodigy

Kamada was born in Iyo, which lies within the Ehime Prefecture of Japan on the island of Shikoku – the smallest of the country’s four main islands, housing a population of just 3.6 million people (as of 2022).

After leading the aptly named ‘Kids FC’ to glory as a youngster, Kamada’s first big break was joining Gamba Osaka as a 12-year-old. The Nerazzurri had just won the AFC Champions League and Kamada settled, but misfortune with injury saw him released just three years later.

Kamada responded to this adversity by blossoming into one of Japan’s brightest prospects, scoring more than a goal a game at high school and attracting attention from J-League big clubs.

After graduating, he was signed by Sagan Tosu, and his professional career began.