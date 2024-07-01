A Philadelphia native and graduate of Simon's Rock College, he moved to Japan at the end of 2006 and fell in love with the beautiful game from behind the FC Tokyo goal.

Dan’s words, photos, voice, and occasionally visage have appeared online, in print, and over the airwaves for numerous outlets in several languages since 2011; you can find out more about his work here, and follow him on X here.

Speaking to the Crystal Palace website, Dan discussed the career so far of our latest arrival, Daichi Kamada, as well as the qualities he expects the attacking midfielder to bring to South London…

“He can play a lot of different positions”

“Daichi Kamada is incredibly talented. He is one of those players who can play in a lot of different positions, from halfway up the pitch all the way to being a forward.

“But his skillset in terms of being a playmaker is where he really excels, not just in terms of being a strong dribbler or a great passer, but his ability to read the game – to not just expect the pass, but to know where he's going to put the ball next and to set up his teammates.

“On his best days, and we certainly saw a lot of those days when he was at Frankfurt, he's an incredible player and when he's in a system that suits his abilities, he can do really well.”