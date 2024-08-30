In the 2022/23 campaign he was ever-present, featuring in all 41 competitive matches, and he finished his career in South London with 23 goals and 22 assists to his name, before departing for Leicester City this summer.

Mark Bright

What a lethal centre-forward partnership this was, and with the traditional No. 9 and No. 10 shirts to boot. With Ian Wright sporting the latter, Brighty took on the mantle of being the club’s No. 9 and smashed in goal after goal.

He finished his Palace career with 114 in all competitions, part of Steve Coppell’s side which reached the FA Cup final, finished third in the top-flight – still a club best – and lifted the Full Members’ Cup at Wembley.