Four Palace players have made the 26-man England squad for the tournament, with Adam Wharton, Ebere Eze, Dean Henderson and Marc Guehi travelling to Germany to represent the Three Lions.

England take on Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia in the group stage, with Gareth Southgate’s side aiming to go one better than their heart-breaking defeat on penalties in the final three years ago.

Should they win their group, the Three Lions will take on a third placed finisher in the round of 16, before likely facing Italy in the quarter-finals – a replay of the final in 2021 – and France in the semi-finals.

If they can come through those tough tests, a final against Spain could await in the Olympiastadion in Berlin – or a potential final against hosts Germany, in a repeat of the World Cup final of 1966.