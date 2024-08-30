A proven Premier League talent with energy, dynamism and athleticism to burn, Nketiah is an exciting addition to Palace’s forward line – but how much do you know about the England international?

Find out more about Eddie Nketiah below...

Made of the Wright stuff

He might have made his breakthrough north of the river, but Eddie Nketiah is one of South London’s own.

Playing on the same pitches as his idol and mentor, Palace and Arsenal legend Ian Wright, Nketiah was born and raised in South-East London, growing up in Deptford.

It was there his journey to stardom began when he started playing Sunday football at the age of eight for local club Hillyfielders FC, based in nearby Brockley.

Being from a religious family, he would often arrive at matches five minutes before the midday kick-off time, but he repaid his coach with goals aplenty!

Indeed, it was after one particularly prolific tournament for Hillyfielders that he attracted the attentions of Charlton Athletic and Chelsea, signing for the latter as a nine-year-old.