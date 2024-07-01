“That is not only because he played with Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt and did extremely well for him there, but throughout his career and possibly by coincidence, it’s been when Kamada is playing in that sort of system – with two narrow No. 10s behind a striker – that he’s performed the best.

“I was a commentator on the Belgian league in 2018/19 when he went to a club called Sint-Truiden (STVV). He arrived there on loan from Frankfurt, because he hadn’t had much playing time. They started playing 3-4-2-1, with him as either one of the No. 10s: he could play on the left and on the right, and was absolutely superb in that shape.

“His positioning was excellent. He lurked between the lines, evaded opponents, and knew where the space was. When he was in Germany, several of his coaches called him a ‘Raumdeuter’ – a player who creates space. He could drop off, run on, hold up the play, and he linked really well. He had the technique as well so that, when he had the ball, he could take men on.