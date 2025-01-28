Save for the end result, the 19-year-old enjoyed a dream Palace and Premier League debut, coming onto the field in the 83rd minute and almost immediately firing home Daniel Muñoz’s ball across the six-yard box to haul his side back into the contest.
Speaking to Palace TV after the game, Esse admitted the incredible moment took hold of his emotions in the immediate aftermath, saying: “When I scored I forgot everything for a second!
“But it was good to connect with the fans for a brief moment and hopefully many more of them moments come in the future. I'm just excited to show them what I can do.”