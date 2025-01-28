How does it stack up against Palace’s previous quickest-ever impacts in the Premier League – and beyond?

Well, here’s where it gets a little into matters of interpretation as, with our stopwatches out, club historian Ian King points out that – given the game was paused for a Brentford injury – over a minute officially passed between Esse coming on for Will Hughes, and play restarting.

Nevertheless, with the clock reading 83:54 at the time of restart – and 84:19 at the time of the ball crossing the goal-line – Romain Esse had played just 25 seconds of Premier League football before netting his first goal.

If our counting is to be believed – and crucially, if it is to take place from the restart – that would make Esse our quickest-ever debutant to score in the Premier League.

That time beats out teammate Odsonne Edouard’s incredible 28-second goal – also on his Palace debut – in a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in September 2021.

On that occasion, the Frenchman memorably went on to become the first Palace debutant to score twice since Danny Light at home to Hull on 6th May, 1967.