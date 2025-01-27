Dean Henderson felt the second-half penalty incident proved decisive against Brentford - where Crystal Palace fell to their first loss in seven games.
Henderson initially guessed the right way after the Bees were awarded a penalty not long after the hour mark, with Bryan Mbeumo's effort rebounding back off the post.
But Mbeumo was given an immediate second chance, after VAR spotted an encroachment from Marc Guéhi in the penalty area, scoring the re-take.
The Palace goalkeeper had rarely been troubled up until that point, bar making one excellent stop in the first-half to deny Yoane Wissa. Henderson later told Premier League Productions that he felt the first goal had a huge impact on the final outcome.
"I thought it was tight," he said. "I felt the first goal would decide the game which obviously it did, unfortunately it didn't go our way. We showed good fight to get back into the game at the end.
"I think obviously that penalty obviously changes the game and obviously the retake, but the reality is we showed great character to get back into the game.
"it's just disappointing because obviously we want to continue our run, but we've just got to start it [again] next week."
"I didn't understand [initially] the re-take. I get Marc's encroaching but the ball was only going to Mbeumo and if puts the ball in the net, we get a free-kick. So I'm not quite sure, but the rules are the rules.
"It's frustrating because obviously he's a penalty taker who is really good and you guess the right way and then you've got to go through that. So I wasn't happy."
Although it was largely difficult afternoon for the Eagles and Henderson - the Palace No. 1 did also praise debutant Romain Esse, who helped get his team back in the game by scoring with his first touch after coming off the bench.
"I said to him 'are you going to score today?' And he said 'yeah, I'm going to do a celebration.'
"I'm delighted for him to get off the mark in his first game. He's only been here a couple of days, and he already looks a bright spark, so hopefully there's many more to come."