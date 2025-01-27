Henderson initially guessed the right way after the Bees were awarded a penalty not long after the hour mark, with Bryan Mbeumo's effort rebounding back off the post.

But Mbeumo was given an immediate second chance, after VAR spotted an encroachment from Marc Guéhi in the penalty area, scoring the re-take.

The Palace goalkeeper had rarely been troubled up until that point, bar making one excellent stop in the first-half to deny Yoane Wissa. Henderson later told Premier League Productions that he felt the first goal had a huge impact on the final outcome.

"I thought it was tight," he said. "I felt the first goal would decide the game which obviously it did, unfortunately it didn't go our way. We showed good fight to get back into the game at the end.

"I think obviously that penalty obviously changes the game and obviously the retake, but the reality is we showed great character to get back into the game.

"it's just disappointing because obviously we want to continue our run, but we've just got to start it [again] next week."