From Senegalese prodigy to spectacular goalscorer supreme, catch up on Sarr’s career so far below…

Rising Sarr

Born in the historic seaport city of Saint-Louis – Senegal’s former capital city, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site – Sarr began his football career further down the west coast in Dakar.

There, he was snapped up by Académie Génération Foot – a club founded in the year 2000, whose notable alumni included Papiss Cissé, Diafra Sakho, Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mané – and helped the club win promotion from the second tier.

Even before moving to Europe, Sarr’s talents were coming to the fore, as he represented his country when they hosted the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in 2015 – despite being just 17.

Big break

Like Mané before him, Sarr then moved, at the age of 18, to Metz – Académie Génération Foot's parent club.

Handed a five-year deal, Sarr made his Ligue 1 debut in August 2016, picking up an assist in a 3-2 win over Lille.

Within weeks, he had been handed his senior international debut for Senegal, emerging as a late substitute in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win over Namibia – fittingly, replacing Mané.