The defender was present in the Arthur Wait stand as he witnessed the side earn a point against Manchester United under the lights.

“It was an exciting game.” said Parr when commenting on the match.

“First-half we were struggling a little bit, but then the second-half was very open. A couple of times I thought we hit the back of the net, but it just wasn't our day. So I think a draw was maybe okay all in all.”

“The start of the league has been a bit tough. We haven't got as many points as you would like, but today was a step in the right direction.

“As I said, the first-half wasn't quite there, but the second-half was good and in total a good performance.

“So hopefully it's just onwards and upwards from here and start picking up three points.”