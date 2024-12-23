Jesurun Rak-Sakyi played the first 62 minutes of Sheffield United’s 2-0 win away to Cardiff City – a result which saw the Blades stay top of the Championship, three points clear of Yorkshire rivals Leeds United. The appearance was Rak-Sakyi’s 21st of the season on loan.

In League One, goalkeeper Joe Whitworth helped Exeter City end a run of three straight defeats, making two saves as the Grecians won 2-1 away at relegation-threatened Burton Albion.

The 20-year-old and his adopted side sit 13th in the table after 20 matches, just four points off the play-off places.

Also chasing a play-off place in League Two are Owen Goodman and AFC Wimbledon, although they suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Chesterfield on Saturday in a tight game settled by an early goal. That result leaves them sixth, three points off the automatic promotion places.

Six points behind them sit Danny Imray and Bromley, the South London club in a rich vein of form, unbeaten in their last eight league matches, with three wins and five draws.

On Saturday, Bromley continued that form with a 2-0 win away at bottom-of-the-table Morecambe, Imray playing 88 minutes as a threatening outlet as a right-sided wing-back.

Making his debut for Rennes, meanwhile, young midfielder Naouirou Ahamada played the final nine minutes of a 4-1 win over Bordeaux.

And also enjoying the winning feeling were Jack Wells-Morrison, now on a run of 11 consecutive starts for Wealdstone FC – who defeated Dagenham & Redbridge 3-0 in the National League on Saturday – and fellow midfielder Killian Phillips, who completed 90 minutes as St Mirren recorded a fifth win their last eight Scottish Premiership matches, and sit sixth in the table.