On his 14th appearance for the Dons, Balmer played the full 90 minutes and managed to record his first assist and seventh clean sheet for the side

With 20 minutes remaining, the centre-back had one of his trademark long throws in the Salford final third and managed to launch it into the box for striker Omar Bugiel to head in what proved to be the only goal of the game.

Fellow loanee and forward John-Kymani Gordon was on the pitch as the goal went in, he came off the bench with half an hour remaining. The win now means that Wimbledon are within three points of the play-off places, though the teams above them do have games in hand.

