McArthur has been writing for the matchday programme in every Premier League issue this year; you can buy the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

And with Palace set to take on Brentford this Sunday (26th January, 14:00 GMT) – with limited tickets remaining – the fans' favourite is in high spirits about the Eagles' form and fortunes...

They fly so high

Both of Palace’s Premier League matches last week were very, very good performances.

Palace have good momentum, and you might even have expected them to win with the way they’re playing, but I don't think you realise how hard that is to achieve away from home.

Two in a row is very impressive – and with two great performances and clean sheets, too. That just shows you where the lads are at just now, and obviously confidence is very high.

It’s tough to go away from home and put in dominant performances from the first whistle to the last, so what’s been really important for the team is not conceding many goals.

And when you're getting into half-time at, for instance, 0-0, you know you've got goals in there – but you also know you've got a great defence and a great goalkeeper, so you can go for the game a little bit more in the second-half, with full trust that you can get a clean sheet.