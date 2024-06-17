The Crystal Palace defender helped England to a clean sheet against Serbia, putting an end to any doubts that England might be left lacking after the injury to Harry Maguire before the tournament.

“It went well – it’s always very tough in the first game of any tournament,” Guéhi told BBC Sport after full-time. “Both teams are always at it and want to get their first three points.

“We did really well in defending long balls and defending our box. They are a good side and it was a tough test, but I’m really proud of the boys today.

“When you’ve got [Dušan] Vlahović and [Aleksandar] Mitrović up front and a team full of six-foot giants, it is always going to be physical.

“They can play as well, so they are always going to cause threats but we dealt with that well today.”

Guéhi says the experience of the players around him have been a huge help as he earned his 12th England cap on the biggest of stages, making a first major tournament start of his England career.