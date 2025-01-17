The Eagles travel to West Ham United this weekend following a solid 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in midweek, capped by goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Marc Guéhi.

Palace against West Ham is a fixture which prompts memories of dramatic encounters in recent times – and more than a handful of last-minute goals.

But how many of the Premier League matches between the Eagles and the Irons can you recall?

See if you can name every Crystal Palace player to score against West Ham in English football's premier competition... in just six minutes!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.