The Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw away at Forest last time the two teams met, with Jean-Philippe Mateta's early strike cancelled out in the second-half by Chris Wood's looping header.

Indeed, the two teams have only met at the City Ground four times in the Premier League era – and indeed have drawn five times in their last eight league meetings, a run which stretches back to 10th December 2011, Palace's last win at Forest's home ground.

On that occasion, Dougie Freedman's Eagles won out 1-0 at the City Ground thanks to a goal from Glenn Murray – but how well can you remember that 2011/12 side?

Stretch your memories and see if you can name all of Palace's starting XI, plus two substitutes, in our quiz below! You have just six minutes...

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.