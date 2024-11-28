The Eagles welcome the Magpies to SE25 on Saturday, 30th November (KO: 15:00 GMT), but there have been just 11 players who have worn both the red and blue stripes and the white and black stripes since the turn of the millennium - can you name all of them?

Some of them started off in South London at a young age, while others made a name for themselves in the North East. One of them even went from one club directly to the other!

It’s a simple enough task, one of the answers might even be hiding in plain sight right on this article! You’ve got five minutes.

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or click HERE to play directly on Sporcle.