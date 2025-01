A landmark moment in his fledging career would arrive on the opening day of the following season: only minutes after entering the action from the bench away at Middlesbrough, Esse curled home a stunning first-time effort into the top corner to win the match.

“It was surreal,” Esse later said. “Middlesbrough are a big team and it is a big stadium. Us getting the first goal of the season, and my first senior goal, was great.

“As the ball was pulled back, I just felt the moment was going to happen. After I hit it, I was looking at where the ball was going and I couldn’t believe it – I hit it so perfectly.

"I won’t forget that.”

Esse would go onto make 27 senior appearances in his breakthrough year and, by the end of the season, he had become a regular fixture at The Den.