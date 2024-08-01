Hello, Crystal Palace fans.

First things first, thank you for your welcome. I am very happy to be here, because Palace is a great club.

Thanks to the coach [Oliver Glasner] and the Sporting Director [Dougie Freedman] – they told me about their project, and I accepted because it is a good project.

It has been a few years since I first heard Crystal Palace were interested in me. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to come then – but now I’m here, and I’m going to work hard for this family.

I’ve seen that Palace is a family. Cheikhou [Kouyaté] used to tell me often about Palace: “it’s a family, it’s a family” – and now I’m part of that.

I am going to work hard on the pitch and off the pitch for the team and for the fans too. I’m going to enjoy playing in front of Palace’s fans and hopefully show them my qualities.

I like the team, the club and the fans here, and I’m going to give my all for the project, to improve in the league. I saw that last season we were 10th, which was great. Now I’m going to come and do my best so that hopefully we can finish higher.

I want to work hard for this club and I hope everything goes well, and I would like to thank Crystal Palace, the fans and the coach for trusting me. I owe you something and I’m going to show it on the pitch.

Thank you very much, and see you soon!

Ismaïla Sarr