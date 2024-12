303

Miles Sunderland fans had to travel to reach Selhurst Park on Boxing Day 1990. The Black Cats were only promoted to the top-flight at the last minute after Swindon Town were stripped of promotion, taking over their fixtures.

The away fans were close to celebrating an away win, before two late goals from John Salako and Mark Bright earned a dramatic win for Palace.

3

The amount of games Crystal Palace played between Boxing Day 1962 and March 1963. The Big Freeze of that winter disrupting much of the season.

Palace at least did get the game on Boxing Day on despite the freezing temperatures, picking up a 3-0 win over London rivals Millwall.

1986

The year of, what could be, Palace’s best ever Boxing Day win – a 2-0 success over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion with Alan Irvine and Phil Barber getting the goals.