The Eagles’ backline was tested by a pacey Cherries attack throughout the Boxing Day contest, but restricted their in-form opponents – who had scored 11 times in their previous five fixtures – to only a handful of chances.

Lacroix, once again impressive in helping his side secure a fifth clean sheet of the season, told Palace TV: “I think it [the performance] was in the middle, you know. We played the first-half really good. The second one was less so, I think, but we can see we were also really strong at the back.

“Everyone was doing their job and we could also win the game on set-pieces, so it was a good point here. It's always difficult to get points away and we did here today.

“I think we defended together. We are this team, you don't want to play against us. It's always difficult to find spaces [against us] and also to pass us. It’s what we did today.

“The coaches told us they [Bournemouth] were also really quick, so for me it's a perfect game because I'm quick and today I think they didn't pass us.

“Clean sheets are always good for a defender, and we are proud of this.”

Palace bounced back from a heavy defeat against Arsenal five days prior to secure a good point on the south coast, with Lacroix admitting: “It’s the mentality, because we lost at home against Arsenal.

“It's always difficult to come back from a loss at home and we did away here. We played better and we got a point, and this is the most important thing.”

Another quick turnaround awaits Palace now, as they host Southampton this coming Sunday (29th December, 15:00 GMT) at Selhurst Park.

“I think we are confident because, you know, always for a defender to have a clean sheet is top and we also showed good things in attack,” Lacroix said. “We’re going to go play at home against Southampton and get the points there.

“I think three points [is what we’re targeting. To end the year with three points is always the best [thing], and it's what we're going to do.”