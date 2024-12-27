With the help of club historian Ian King, we've broken down the numbers behind our latest landmark...

Dean Henderson's clean sheet at Bournemouth was his eighth in a Crystal Palace shirt, and fourth in 18 Premier League matches this season.

Palace’s currently longest-ever spell in the Premier League means our longest-serving 'keeper in the top-flight era – appearing between 2018/19 and 2022/23 – tops the list, with Vicente Guaita keeping 42 shut-outs in 149 appearances.

Perhaps it was all about the motivation, as the Spaniard revealed a Palace TV interview: “The first time I kept a clean sheet, Andros [Townsend] told me I had to come back with doughnuts. Now, every clean sheet, it’s doughnuts to the training ground!”

Completing our top three are Wayne Hennessey, who kept the opposition at bay on 28 occasions between 2014/15 and 2017/18, and Nigel Martyn, who kept 25 clean sheets across our first two seasons in the Premier League.