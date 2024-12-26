The Eagles stretched their run of Premier League away matches to five without defeat at the Vitality Stadium, where the Cherries have beaten the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the last two months.

The hosts were also coming off the back of a big win against Manchester United at Old Trafford, but Glasner’s side restricted them to relatively few opportunities and – in turn – saw Palace record a 150th Premier League clean sheet.

The manager said: “It’s a good point here at Bournemouth. They are really in very good shape. The last five games, they won four and had just one draw, coming with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford, so we knew it would be a tough game.

“We expected the game to be how it was. Very intense, many duels. They were playing very straight in behind, having a lot of pace and sometimes it's not so easy to defend.

“On the other side, when you have the ball, they always make pressure, you never have time, and in some situations we did really well, when we moved the ball quickly and created our moments, so this is a good point.”

Glasner was most pleased with the defensive aspects of the performance, stating: “I think we defended really well. We were very focused and concentrated, especially on the long balls in behind.

“We struggled a little bit in the first half with the set-plays and we knew it was a little bit different. Usually they deliver to the near post, this time they delivered all the corners to the far post, blocking our players. We had some adjustments in the second-half and then it wasn't a problem anymore.

“On the other side, in our attack, we had a good situation with JP [Mateta] in the first-half, we had a finish from Dani Muñoz, we had a good finish from Ebs [Eze] in the second-half. Overall, we can still improve of course, but today it was important to get at least a point, and this is what we did.”