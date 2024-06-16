Ebere Eze, Marc Guéhi, Dean Henderson and Adam Wharton have all been hard at work at England's training base – the Weimarer Land Spa and Golf resort in Blankenhain, east Germany – ahead of the commencement of the group stages.

Not only have there been fun and games, and open training sessions, but there was also a royal send-off when William, Prince of Wales, visited Gareth Southgate and his squad at St George’s Park ahead of their travels earlier this week, with the Prince presenting each player with their squad numbers for the tournament.

Eze will wear No. 21; Guéhi No. 6; Henderson No. 23; and Wharton No. 25.