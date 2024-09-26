Dean Henderson: England, togetherness & consistency

Skip navigation

      The old adage that goals change games only tells half the truth – particularly with the kind of form Dean Henderson has enjoyed this season.

      Ahead of our recent match against Leicester City, the goalkeeper sat discussed with us a memorable summer with England, his flying start to 2024/25 – and how South London is now feeling like home for the Cumbria-born shot-stopper...

      It is the 60th minute of Palace’s Carabao Cup tie against Norwich at Selhurst Park and the hosts, courtesy of goals from Daichi Kamada and Jean-Philippe Mateta, appear to be progressing to the third round relatively comfortably. Suddenly, Norwich forward Oscar Schwartau picks out Ante Crnac in the area, and his low shot across goal is well saved by goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

      The ball falls back out to Schwartau, who strikes, first-time... and, out of seemingly nowhere, Henderson is back on his feet and springing to his right to deflect the ball away again – clean sheet, and Palace’s margin of victory, intact.

      Henderson jumps in delight, fists clenched, blood pumping. Selhurst’s Whitehorse Lane Stand responds, roaring behind him. It’s a brilliant double save – not his first this season – and one worthy of such accolades ringing around SE25.

      Five days later, and Palace stand on the verge of an important point at Stamford Bridge. Deep into injury time, a ball over the top finds Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson running clean through... and Henderson stands tall and, not for the first time, denies the hosts with an excellent save.

      Same outcome, same celebration: Dean’s delight, Palace’s salvation.

      The 27-year-old has stared down no shortage of challenges over the course of his first year in South London, and it is testament to his courage, confidence and strength of character that he fully merits those moments of sheer joy and celebration.

      “I’ve always been like that,” Henderson smiles, recalling those candid emotions. “I was known for it at Sheffield United, and even my time before that.

      "But I would say, as well, I’ve had a bit of a weight lifted off my shoulders – I feel good now. I feel back to my old self, and it’s just such a nice feeling.

      “I’m so excited to kick on and show the Palace fans what I’m really about. They’re warming to me week in, week out. Hopefully, I can win them all over.”

      Henderson’s words are a typically modest assessment of his first full year in South London, having joined from Manchester United last summer.

      A debut-day injury against his former club limited his early opportunities in a Palace shirt, but after recovering to win his place in the starting XI, the goalkeeper’s run of four clean sheets in Palace’s last seven matches, including against Liverpool in a 1-0 win at Anfield, saw him reclaim his place in the England squad, just in time to be called up for a second consecutive European Championship.

      There, for a second Euros in a row, he was part of a squad which, although ultimately runners-up, made national history. “The experience was fantastic,” he recalls. “It’s just disappointing we didn’t win, because I honestly thought it would be our time.

      “We knew we didn’t play well in the group-stages, but we got through and we found a way to win. When it came to the final [against Spain], I just thought it would be our day, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

      “But we made memories that will last a lifetime. We speak about it between the boys: we’re desperate to go that one step further and pick up gold somewhere. Hopefully, that can happen at the next World Cup.”

      That was all of us being together, because in tournament football, you’re only as strong as your weakest link

      Dean Henderson

      Pressed for one favourite memory from England’s summer exploits in Germany, Henderson recalls: “Ollie Watkins’ goal against Holland [in the semi-final].

      “He was with the subs, and he was saying: ‘I’ll come on, I’ll score, and I’m going to run over to you’. That was all of us being together, because in tournament football, you’re only as strong as your weakest link.

      “We had a good set of lads really pushing every day to help the other boys, so when Ollie scored that, it was special. He came over to the bench because he knew how hard we were all working together.”

      It is fitting we caught Henderson as he headed out after making a third consecutive England squad earlier this month. “It’s an honour every time,” he confirms.

      “I spent a couple of years out of it due to injury, but I’m really delighted to be back involved, and I’m excited for an opportunity to arise where I can put my best foot forward.

      “Availability is the best ability, really. If you can stay available, then you’ve got every chance of being able to stay within the squad if you keep your performance levels high for Palace.

      “As a squad, the boys have built up really good relationships over the summer. The togetherness within the group is phenomenal, so hopefully we can build on that and go on to achieve something very special in the future.”

      Togetherness. As with country, so it has been with club, as Henderson has seen similar potential for Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace during the Austrian’s first six months in charge.

      “The way the manager delivers clear messages to the players – firm, strong, but very clear – means the boys can pick things up really quickly, as I’m sure you can see,” he explains. “When he came in, a lot of things changed. He was implementing a new style of play.

      “In fairness, it didn’t take long for the boys to pick it up, but we had maybe four or five matches where there were still a few teething problems. We were having chances, missing chances. We were still getting killed with sucker-punch goals because we weren’t quite fit enough.

      “Then, towards the end of last season, that improved. We went on a crazy run. That will happen this season – I’m sure of it.

      “Everything that comes out of the manager’s mouth, we all trust, and we all believe in. He gives us great belief. Even the young lads, and everyone around the squad, he wants that togetherness. We’re going to have a good season, for sure.”

      It’s about building those relationships – they make us stronger in the long run

      Dean Henderson

      As with his manager, when Henderson speaks with such conviction – such self-determination and drive – it is impossible not to feel empowered.

      Henderson expects Palace’s four recent deadline day arrivals – fellow goalkeeper Matt Turner; defenders Trevoh Chalobah and Maxence Lacroix; and forward Eddie Nketiah – to feel the benefit of that.

      “We’ve got experienced boys who have played plenty of games at this level,” Henderson points out. “They know what it’s about.

      “On the pitch, I’ll be talking to the boys, telling them which shoulder their men are on. I like having a close partnership with all my defenders, and all the team as well. It’s about building those relationships – they make us stronger in the long run.

      “Matt’s a lovely guy. I still chat to Wayne Hennessey from my time at Forest. He texted me saying what a lovely bloke he is, and I’ve come across him a couple of times in the tunnel after games too. He replicated that at the Chelsea game: he gave me the support that’s needed to succeed. I’m really looking forward to working with him.

      “He’s a top goalkeeper, and [goalkeeping coach] Dean Kiely and Remi [Matthews] are fantastic as well, so I’m sure we can have a great relationship within the goalkeepers’ union.”

      Henderson unselfishly speaks about the collective – but what does he make of his own impressive individual form of late? “I think my performances have been good overall,” is his initial – modest again – reaction.

      “As a goalkeeper, you can have ups and downs. You can think you’ve played really well, but people have other opinions on it – maybe you’re unsighted, or there are deflections, or you’re just a bit unlucky.

      “But the Norwich game was a step in the right direction. I made some big saves in front of the home support. That just built up momentum leading into Chelsea, and then I dropped a big performance to help get us off the mark.

      “I know what I’m capable of. I know I’m good at producing in the big games, and in the big moments when the team needs me, like at Liverpool last season, when we were up against it at Anfield – and then three points came our way.

      “I’m very confident in what I’m doing, I’ve just got to build that consistency. It’s the first season where I’ve played consistently in maybe four or five years. I’m excited for that. I’m looking forward to seeing the levels I can reach.

      “Like every player, you’re going to have games where unfortunately you don’t win, but I’m sure we’ll win a lot more games than we lose this season.”

      Those early injury troubles seem long gone – here stands a version of Dean Henderson bolstered by his experiences, looking onwards and upwards for both club and country. One year into life in South London, the 27-year-old family man has found his new home.

      “I’m loving it down here – I’m enjoying it,” he smiles. “We’re renting a property at the moment, but we’re actually trying to buy a place because we really enjoy it that much.

      “I think we want to bring the little man up here” – Henderson references his now one-year-old son – “and the missus and I have loved it. There’s so much to do here. Everyone’s so friendly. It’s been great – we’ve been welcomed with open arms.”

      Will Henderson Jnr. be growing up a Young Eagle? “Of course he’s growing up a Palace fan!” the goalkeeper exclaims. “He’ll support who his Dad plays for – that’s what my missus says!

      “We’ve got his Palace kits and he always wears them. He walked out with me at the Villa game at the end of last season, which was phenomenal.

      “It was such a proud moment for me. After a bit of a tough year, it was good to have him there at the end of the season with me. It brought back memories.

      “When I was a little boy, I would have only dreamed to be in that situation. To be walking in those footsteps now, and being able to live that dream, has just made me more appreciative. It makes me want to succeed even more.

      “That’s what will be happening this season.”

