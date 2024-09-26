Dean Henderson: England, togetherness & consistency

Ahead of our recent match against Leicester City, the goalkeeper sat discussed with us a memorable summer with England, his flying start to 2024/25 – and how South London is now feeling like home for the Cumbria-born shot-stopper...

This interview originally appeared in the Crystal Palace v Leicester City matchday programme. You can shop for programmes by clicking HERE.**

It is the 60th minute of Palace’s Carabao Cup tie against Norwich at Selhurst Park and the hosts, courtesy of goals from Daichi Kamada and Jean-Philippe Mateta, appear to be progressing to the third round relatively comfortably. Suddenly, Norwich forward Oscar Schwartau picks out Ante Crnac in the area, and his low shot across goal is well saved by goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The ball falls back out to Schwartau, who strikes, first-time... and, out of seemingly nowhere, Henderson is back on his feet and springing to his right to deflect the ball away again – clean sheet, and Palace’s margin of victory, intact.

Henderson jumps in delight, fists clenched, blood pumping. Selhurst’s Whitehorse Lane Stand responds, roaring behind him. It’s a brilliant double save – not his first this season – and one worthy of such accolades ringing around SE25.

Five days later, and Palace stand on the verge of an important point at Stamford Bridge. Deep into injury time, a ball over the top finds Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson running clean through... and Henderson stands tall and, not for the first time, denies the hosts with an excellent save.

Same outcome, same celebration: Dean’s delight, Palace’s salvation.

The 27-year-old has stared down no shortage of challenges over the course of his first year in South London, and it is testament to his courage, confidence and strength of character that he fully merits those moments of sheer joy and celebration.

“I’ve always been like that,” Henderson smiles, recalling those candid emotions. “I was known for it at Sheffield United, and even my time before that.

"But I would say, as well, I’ve had a bit of a weight lifted off my shoulders – I feel good now. I feel back to my old self, and it’s just such a nice feeling.

“I’m so excited to kick on and show the Palace fans what I’m really about. They’re warming to me week in, week out. Hopefully, I can win them all over.”