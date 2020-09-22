“For a good four years, my brother and I used to play football every single day. Football was all that consumed our minds.”

For boxer Richard Riakporhe, although he would see crime whenever looking out the windows of his home located in the Chartridge block, growing up on the infamous Aylesbury Estate had its merits.

“I like having those moments to remember,” he says.

But those merits weren’t necessarily ones the outright WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight champion appreciated in the moment.

“Looking back at it now, there were times where I kind of regretted growing up in that type of environment and getting involved with that type of lifestyle,” Riakporhe reflects. “But at the same time it made me who I am.