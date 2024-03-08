Palace Women leaders reveal journeys, achievements & sacrifices in football

Over the course of half-an-hour’s insightful discussion with an engaged audience at Selhurst Park, Williams and Kaminski discussed a range of topics about their impressive careers to date in professional football.

Explaining her career journey to date, Williams said: “My journey in football started at Watford Football Club, where I'm from at home. I worked there for three seasons, and then I left there and had a brief stint at the FAW, working on developing women’s domestic football in Wales.

“I worked with clubs as to how they could develop their teams, how they could integrate it into their men's club and professionalise certain areas. And then I went over to Bristol City, where I worked for two-and-a-half seasons.

“I started there upon their unfortunate relegation to the Championship, to help rebuild their strategy and get back into the Women's Super League, which we were successful in during season two – and it was shortly after that that I started my role at Crystal Palace.

“I've had some brilliant times throughout my career, as well as different challenges which have led to some brilliant highs.”

On the coaching side, Kaminski surmised: “I think if I go many moons back, I think my career started as most young coaches start: in grassroots football, coaching girls and boys of all shapes and sizes across the game. Hackney Marshes, jumpers down… that's how my career began.

“I'm a firm believer that those are the fundamentals for any young coach, and if you miss those stages of understanding why people actually play football, and how people learn, I think you might get yourself found out in the end.

“I continued through Academy structured football, and then finally found myself in senior football at Tottenham Hotspur. I worked with a fantastic mentor in the women's game, Karen Hills, and I spent a long time coaching under her.

“Spurs got so big, I knew that if I wanted to get better, I had to drop down a league from the WSL into the Championship [with Charlton], so that I could coach every day for long periods of time. And I did that for two seasons solid, before finally, one of the highlights of my career: signing south of the river for Crystal Palace!”