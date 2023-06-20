Meet Palace’s 22/23 Fantasy Premier League champion

Introducing Vicki Davis of Albuquerque, New Mexico – once a Manchester United supporter, but now firmly a convert to the ways of south London and red and blue.

Davis accumulated a whopping 2,705 FPL points over the 22/23 season – a total which not only placed her first in Palace’s dedicated league, but third in the United States and, remarkably, 94th in the world.

But while her passion for FPL was initially fuelled by that of her oldest son, a local soccer player, she was already a football fanatic long before the virtual season kicked off.

Davis told cpfc.co.uk: “We first started playing FPL when my oldest son was playing club soccer and they did it as kind of a team bonding thing, where the players and their families were all in a league together.

“I did have an interest in soccer before that – way back in 1994 when we had the World Cup over here, I went to a game in Dallas – but it was in the early 2000s my son started playing, and that’s when we started watching it and fell in love with the sport. Now, we watch pretty much every game out there.

“At first, FPL was definitely just a bit of fun, then some of us in the soccer club started a money league a few years ago, so I took it a little bit more seriously. The joke was that I was the only girl in the league, and I won it!

“This year, I decided I needed to play a little more seriously” – and with that decision came some seriously impressive results.