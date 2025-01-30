One year an Eagle: Daniel Muñoz on finding home in South London

In celebration of his first full year in South London, read the full-back's recent matchday programme interview on making the journey from the stands to the pitch, and looking back at a series of lifelong dreams that have become reality...

This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Manchester City programme - you can buy the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

Sometimes in football, there is very little to look at – other than your watch. Two centre-backs might be exchanging passes on the halfway line, the result has been beyond doubt for half-an-hour, the skies are grey and a quarter of the fans have already made their way out to avoid the rush at the train station.

There are other times when the experience is quite the opposite. The senses are overwhelmed, the emotions at bursting point. The tension, the excitement, the release; the noise, the colours, the bodies, the fists in the air and limbs out of sync.

Saturday, 30th November afternoon was one of those moments.

As the Holmesdale shook with celebration, as the manager Oliver Glasner – usually the calmest man in the room – was sent streaking down the touchline to dive into the huddled Palace players by the corner flag, one man was at the centre of attention, knowing that his goal had sparked this carnival of human exuberance and joy.

The best part is, he knew exactly what each and every one of those supporters were thinking, feeling, yelling. He knew because he had been there himself. “These emotions you can’t buy,” Glasner said after full-time that day. “You have to deserve [them], and everyone here today… deserved these emotions.”

Daniel Muñoz certainly did. Every supporter, if they are being honest with themselves, dreams of making it from the stands onto the pitch. A rare few make that journey, and Muñoz is one of them. It allows him a special relationship with the fans.