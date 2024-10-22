“[They told me to] just be direct, positive and make something happen. Unfortunately, I couldn’t and it didn’t go the way that we wanted, but we will continue to work hard.

“It felt great [to receive the ball and take the defender on], it’s something I always like to do, but again nothing really came of it so I’ve got to continue to work hard and go again.”

Agbinone previously featured as part of the first-team squad that went on tour to the United States in pre-season, scoring against West Ham United, and has also featured in multiple matchday squads this season.

“I would say that [my hard work has been rewarded]. I’m very thankful for the gaffer, and obviously the team, the coaches and the backroom staff, for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

“Training up has been excellent, it’s everything I would want. Getting challenged against some of the best players in the world, it's tough every day, and that's what I like to do.”

Finally, Agbinone was full of praise for the fans and set his sights firmly on Sunday against Spurs. “That's our aim for every game [to get three points], that's what the gaffer wants us to do, and I therefore believe that we're capable of doing that with the players that we've got in the locker room.

“The fans were excellent, singing from minute one to minute 98, so I can't thank them enough for coming all this way, and I hope to see the support again against Tottenham.”