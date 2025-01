"We are a different team"

It [the last meeting between Palace and Brentford] was the first game of the season. Many players just spent 10 days in training.

Some players were not here. And I think we are a different team right now, in our physicality, in our way of how we play. But that doesn't mean automatically that we will win the game, because Brentford are doing really well at the moment. We know that they have a lot of wins at home.

Just one away win, but it was a very impressive 5-0 win at Southampton. And they have a lot of pace in their attack, with Kevin Schade, with Bryan Mbeumo.

Also, they have a very good strategy with Thomas Frank. I really have a lot of respect for him. He's doing a great job at Brentford. We watched that first game again, but also their last games, and we have tried to find the right solutions.