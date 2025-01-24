Both players have suffered knee injuries and will be unavailable for selection at Selhurst Park, manager Oliver Glasner said in his pre-match press conference.

There was, however, a promising update with regards to Matheus França, who Glasner confirmed has been training with the first-team after being in recovery thus far in 2024/25.

Glasner said: “Unfortunately Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad both have knee injuries and aren’t available for Sunday’s game.

“The doctors have to look at them, and let’s see how it goes, but no [we don’t have a timeframe for their return] at the moment.

“Joel Ward is still out, Adam Wharton is still out.

“França is training with us but needs more time on the pitch to get into his best shape, so he won’t be available.

“All the others involved in the last games will be ready.”