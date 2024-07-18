Jonny Williams

An Academy hero, Williams came through the youth system at Palace to become a crucial part of the play-off winning heroes in 2012, earning the nickname ‘Joniesta’ for his virtuoso performances in midfield.

He suffered terrible misfortune with injury throughout his career in south London, spending several spells on loan before moving to Charlton in 2019 and spending two years with the Addicks.

Some of his finest moments came on the international stage, making 33 appearances for Wales and travelling to three major tournaments.