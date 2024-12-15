The England international was one of a number of Palace players to produce an outstanding display at the Amex Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as the Eagles recorded our biggest win over their arch-rivals since December 2012.

Henderson – who produced five superb stops to keep Brighton at bay, including a vital low save early in the second-half to deny Julio Encisco – was one of a number of jubilant players who celebrated with the fans in the away end at full-time.

The England international said: “It's absolutely massive.

“The fans have been patient with us this season. We are in a false league position, we have great players, a great style of play, and it all clicked today. We're thankful for that.

"We knew they would come out [in the second-half] and it would be hard. I knew I'd have to concentrate and I'd have things to do. Luckily I helped the team today. The boys defended tirelessly in front of me, they were unbelievable, and we fought like mad today for those three points.

"When you're in that moment, and you're making saves that like, you feel good, you feel unbeatable. Thankfully, we went and got the third [goal]. Unfortunately we conceded at the end, but that's football for you. It's a massive three points and we're delighted.

"They [the fans] have been on at us all week. We've had players' appearances and they were telling us we can be heroes if we won today, so we're delighted for the fans who have stuck with us through the tough times early on in the season.

"Hopefully we can put a run together now and give them something back."