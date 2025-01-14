"Justin's contract is 'win-win'"
"I think it's a very positive signal that Justin [Devenny] has signed.
"A player from our academy is doing really well, getting many minutes - more and more minutes with us. And he deserved this new contract because he is working very hard. He is a very, very good talent.
"So I think it's a win-win situation for the club, signing him or extending the contract with the academy player - and for him it's a good chance to get more minutes in the Premier League."
"We need clarity [on Chalobah]"
"It's a little bit of a tricky situation [with on-loan Trevoh Chalobah], Chelsea has the possibility to call him back from loan.
"There is a little bit of uncertainty at the moment over will they do it. We need clarity, he needs clarity, so that's the situation and let's see.
"He wants to stay here but it's a decision Chelsea can take, they can decide to call him back. He is performing very well for us and has high standing in our locker room."
"We always have respect for our opponents"
"I think Ruud van Nistelrooy is a great manager. I think he showed this in his interim games with Manchester United. I have a lot of respect for him.
"We always have respect for our opponents. It was the same against Stockport and they showed us they were a good side.
"They have wingers with pace, like [Stephy] Mavididi. El Khannouss has signed for more than 20 million, a very creative player.
"Jamie Vardy is one of the top scorers in the last decade in the Premier League. So it's a good team, a good mixture between experience and young and talented, high-challenging players. It's a little challenging, but again, we feel very good."
