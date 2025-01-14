"We only focus on what we can influence"

"We don't care if we play at home or away, so we always enter the game with the same mindset, which is going and winning.

"We don't care about the circumstances, whether it's rainy or not, if it's windy or not, if it's cold or not. If we play at home or away we can't influence that, we always focus only on the things we can influence.

"This is our game, this is our patterns on the pitch, this is the mindset we enter in the game, this is what we show in our performance, this is what we can influence. We're always telling the guys to focus on this and we've done that pretty well in the last games."

"We're in a much better shape now"

"Many players weren't here then [in the reverse game against Leicester] Trevor Chalobah, Maxence Lacroix wasn't here. Eddie Nketiah wasn't here.

"Back then we had players not being in their best shape after a very short pre-season, starting with two defeats, their self-confidence wasn't here. I think we're in a much better situation and shape now, the players know how we want to play, what we want to do.

"At the end it was a tough game and it will be a tough game tomorrow as well because every single Premier League game every team has a lot of quality, every Premier League manager has their own clear plan on how to enter the game, so we have to be ready to perform at our top level, then hopefully we can have a win at Leicester and if not, it will be difficult."