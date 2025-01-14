Palace go into the game off the back of a strong start to 2025, a draw against high-flying Chelsea in our last league outing, followed up with an FA Cup win over Stockport.

And Glasner has enjoyed a positive boost ahead of the trip to the King Power Stadium, with the illness that was affecting the group last week now gone and a potential return for Will Hughes, who hasn't featured since the win over Southampton.

Glasner told his pre-match press conference: "The flu is gone fortunately. So all the players who were ill are available. JP Mateta is fine, Maxence Lacroix and Tyrick Mitchell are available. They have trained without any problems.

“Another positive is that Will Hughes is now available. He has trained two days with us. So Will is going to be in the squad tomorrow.

"Adam [Wharton] will not be in [in the squad] but he is making progress. Everything is going in the right direction, I expect him back training with the team, maybe end of January, but probably the beginning of February."