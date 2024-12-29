The Eagles reach the halfway point of 2024/25 when they host Southampton in SE25 today, and Henderson hopes it could provide a platform for Palace – who have suffered just one defeat in their last even, but drawn four of those games – to kick on from in the New Year.

“You look at it and you think obviously you’ve a point on the board [from a draw] but ideally if you turn two or three of them into wins, we're not having this conversation,” Henderson explained.

“I think from our point of view, in the camp, we're not worried. Obviously, we know we can be better, and we've got to be better, and we will be better.

“From our situation, all we've got to do is do better in the second half of the season. We had a tough start so we can't let that happen again. We've got to learn from that, use our experience going forward, and crack on.

“We’ve got to look forward now. We've come through a difficult start and we all know that and we take responsibility for it. But I think now we've got to start looking up, focusing on each game as it comes, putting everything into that game – and we'll get the results we need.”