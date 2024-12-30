The Eagles’ 2-1 victory over Southampton sees them close out 2024 with four wins, and just two defeats, in their last 10 league matches of the calendar year.

And Eze, who scored the winner against the Saints with a sharp turn and volley early in the second-half, is targeting a push up the Premier League table in 2025, with just six points between Palace and the top half at the halfway mark of the season.

“We want to do better than we've done so far this season,” the England international told Palace TV. “We're not where we want to be now, for sure.

“But I feel like we're in the right place, we're in the right frame of mind. We've got the right mindset and I feel like we'll kick on.

“It was a tough game [against Southampton]. I feel like in the first-half, we had quite a few chances.

“We could have probably gone ahead then, but it's one of those games where we stuck to it. We kept going, we kept pushing, and got the three points.”

For Eze, a fifth goal of the season was a vital one – but the England international is targeting more than in the first half of 2024/25.

“It’s football, isn't it?” he reasoned. “That's how it goes: sometimes you score, sometimes you miss. You've got to keep the mentality, just keep going, keep pushing.

“I always believe in myself and I'm always confident, so I know that there's phases and time that will go by, but I trust myself.

"It’s football. You try to make the right decision all the time, you're trying to do the right things, but sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't.

“But I think the mentality was there, we kept pushing, we kept going, and I feel like that's the main thing – that's what actually gets you goals in the end.”