“It was fantastic”
Palace defeated West Ham 5-2 in their last meeting, at Selhurst Park in April.
It was a fantastic [game], especially the first-half. We had our first 30 minutes with a lead of 4-0 . But also, they had a Thursday three days before when they lost in the Europa League. I think it was the quarter-finals at that moment and so, I think they were a little bit tired, physically and especially mentally. And it took them the first 30-40 minutes.
It looked like they were not ready for this game, whatever it is, and we were fantastic, playing great and scoring and scoring. We have very good memories, but it will be a different game.
There will be many different players on the pitch in a different mood, in different situations, a different manager there. So, it gives us a good feeling, but we have to perform on our best level.
We learned [in pre-season] we can beat them, but it's the same. There was no Aaron Wan-Bissaka, no [Guido] Rodriguez, no Fullkrüg, , no Bowen, no Paqueta. We played without [Jean-Philippe] Mateta, without [Ebere] Eze, without [Jefferson] Lerma, without [Daniel] Muñoz, without [Adam] Wharton, without [Marc] Guéhi, without [Ismaila] Sarr.
I think both teams missed many players, but we could see how they want to play. They could see how we want to play. We got some information, but it will be a different game.