“It was a clear message”

We’ve tried to focus on football. We analysed the game at Brentford and it was a clear message I think, and then we tried to transform it on the pitch.

It was quite noisy, I would say, and we tried to build a shield around us, but we're all human and of course you can't avoid it so that you don't hear this noise. It had a little bit of influence, but we’ve tried to focus on the pitch.

It never gets boring being a manager, so there are always different challenges and it's part of being a manager and it's part of leadership. Like always, it's talking; what I've mentioned very often is we try to speak to the players almost every day to get the information.

We are here to support them with their individual situations, but we are responsible for the team, and that's the most important message: we are here for the team.

Everybody gets our support from everyone, but at the end, it's important to perform for the team, to perform for Crystal Palace, and to win games.