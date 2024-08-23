The manager said at his pre-match press conference: “Talking about tomorrow, Joachim [Andersen] won’t be available. Jordan Ayew is the same.

“[Matheus] França [is unavailable] after his [rib] fracture, and questionable since today is Will Hughes. He got sick yesterday evening.

“He was here today, but after 20 minutes he stopped with training, so now we have to wait for what happens in the afternoon and especially in the night – then we’ll see if he’s available.

“All others trained the whole week and they are ready tomorrow.”

Glasner also confirmed that Marc Guéhi will wear the captain’s armband against the Hammers at Saturday’s Selhurst Park opener.

He said: “Marc will lead the team as captain tomorrow.”

