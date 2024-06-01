Eze’s brace against Aston Villa in the five-goal final day thrashing – and it was oh so close to being a hat-trick – were his 50th and 51st club career goals, a milestone well-earned.

It took him into double figures for the Premier League campaign, meaning that – with Michael Olise’s 10 goals and Jean-Philippe Mateta’s 16 – Palace had three players hitting double figures in the top-flight in the same season for the first time in history.

Eze kicked off his goalscoring season with against Wolverhampton Wanderers in early September, before suffering unfortunate injuries that would see him miss games in sporadic bursts throughout the autumn and winter period.